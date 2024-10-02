Vienna – In a symbolic protest on the “Day of Defenders of Ukraine,” a group of Ukrainian demonstrators gathered in the heart of Vienna to voice opposition to a potential coalition involving Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ). Around 50 protesters, stopping at key landmarks such as the Federal Chancellery and Hofburg Palace, chanted, “No coalition with the FPÖ!” and “Better SPÖ than FPÖ!” Though vocal, the demonstration was notably absent of representatives from the Ukrainian Embassy.

Leading the charge was Mychajlo Karioti, an activist with the Ukrainian organization “Mrija” (“Dream”). Standing at Ballhausplatz, he passionately urged Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to align with pro-European and democratic forces, rather than back an “FPÖ chancellor of the people.” Karioti warned that Austria’s independence could be compromised by what he described as the FPÖ’s cozy relationship with “Muscovy and Putin.”

A Populist Play for Votes?

Karioti’s concerns extended to Austria’s president, Alexander Van der Bellen, as he decried the FPÖ’s recent electoral gains. He suggested that many FPÖ voters were swayed by populist promises like free beer, knife sharpening, and five kilos of potatoes—echoing tactics from past Ukrainian election campaigns. In a stark warning, Karioti claimed the FPÖ was a pro-Putin party ready to sell out Austria. Another protester, speaking in Ukrainian, cautioned that Austria risked following the path of Slovakia or Hungary. They advocated for a coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS as a viable path forward.