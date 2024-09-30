Ukraine reports downing 67 Russian drones in latest round of attacks

Online Editor

Ukraine’s military said Monday it shot down 67 of 73 Russian aerial drones launched in overnight attacks targeting areas across Ukraine.

In addition to the drones, Ukraine’s air defenses also shot down one of three Russia missiles.

The intercepts took place over the Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions, the Ukrainian air force said.

Officials in Dnipropetrovsk said Monday that drone and artillery attacks damaged at least 10 homes.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said air alerts were active in the Ukrainian capital for five hours, but that air defenses intercepted all attacks directed at Kyiv.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday it destroyed two Ukrainian aerial drones, both over the Belgorod region that sits along the Russia-Ukraine border.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod’s governor, reported one person killed and another injured in the Ukrainian attacks.__VOA News

