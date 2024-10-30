Kiev — Ukraine has announced a new mobilization effort amid escalating tensions as Russia claims full control of the mining hub Selydove in the Donetsk region. This comes as the U.S. reports the presence of North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk region, with thousands more expected to arrive soon.

Russian forces have made significant advances in eastern Ukraine, capturing Selydove and several nearby villages, including Bogoyavlenka and Girnyk. Since February, Russia has gained momentum, expanding its control by 478 square kilometers in October alone—its most significant territorial gain since March 2022.

Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, revealed plans to recruit an additional 160,000 personnel over the next three months to address growing manpower shortages.

In discussions with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern over the deployment of North Korean troops, stating, “This war is becoming internationalized.” Zelensky is currently in Iceland seeking further military aid and NATO membership for Ukraine.

The situation continues to evolve, drawing the attention of NATO and the international community.