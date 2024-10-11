“UK Condemns Israeli Strikes on UN Bases Amid Escalating Lebanon Conflict”

According to British media News: The UK government has expressed outrage after reports surfaced that Israeli forces targeted United Nations (UN) bases in southern Lebanon. The incident, which occurred Thursday, left two UN peacekeepers injured when an Israeli tank reportedly opened fire on UN facilities in the region.

In a separate event earlier the same day, two more peacekeepers were wounded by an explosion. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have stated they are actively investigating the cause of the blast but have yet to release further details.

Tensions are mounting in the area as rescue teams continue sifting through debris after two Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut on Thursday. The airstrikes, which came without any prior warning, killed 22 civilians and left 117 others injured, according to Lebanon’s Prime Minister. Israeli authorities have so far refrained from commenting on the strikes.

Adding to the chaos, the IDF reported that approximately 100 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel within the span of just 30 minutes. The intense exchange of fire reflects the growing instability in the region as both sides continue to escalate hostilities.

The recent attacks have drawn widespread condemnation, with the UK government calling the assaults on UN peacekeepers “appalling” and demanding accountability. The international community is closely monitoring the situation as tensions threaten to spill over into a wider conflict.