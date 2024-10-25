Turkish Airstrikes Kill 27 Civilians in Syria Amid Escalating Conflict with Kurdish Forces

DAMASCUS — In a significant escalation of military activity, Turkish drone strikes have killed at least 27 civilians in northern and eastern Syria within a 24-hour period, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. This uptick in violence follows a deadly attack on a defense company near Ankara, which Turkey attributed to Kurdish militants.

The Observatory reported that Turkish forces conducted 45 drone strikes and four air attacks targeting critical infrastructure, including water, power, and gas facilities. The intensified operations began after a deadly incident that left five dead and 22 wounded at a defense firm, which the Turkish government believes was likely carried out by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Following this incident, Turkey’s Defense Ministry confirmed the launch of air operations aimed at “terrorist targets” in both Iraq and Syria, stating that 32 targets were successfully destroyed. However, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) condemned the strikes, claiming that at least 12 civilians were killed and 25 wounded in northeastern Syria. They reported that Turkish strikes not only targeted civilian areas but also essential services, such as bakeries and oil facilities, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The SDF, a U.S.-backed coalition that played a crucial role in defeating the Islamic State group in Syria, views these Turkish actions as part of a broader campaign against Kurdish autonomy. Turkey classifies the SDF and its main component, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), as extensions of the PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

Human rights organizations have raised concerns over Turkey’s military actions in the region, highlighting the potential for widespread civilian casualties and violations of international humanitarian law. As Turkish military operations continue, the situation for Kurdish communities in Syria remains precarious, with fears of further retaliatory strikes and ongoing conflict.