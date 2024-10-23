Turkish aerospace facility targeted in terror attack in Ankara

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Oct. 23 an attack on the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAŞ left four dead and 14 injured.

“Two terrorists were neutralized in the terrorist attack against TAI Kahramankazan facilities. Unfortunately, we have three martyrs and 14 wounded, three of the injured were in critical condition, in the attack.” Yerlikaya wrote in his post on X.

The injured people were taken to various hospitals in Ankara by ambulances sent to the region and taken under treatment.

It was not immediately clear who may be behind the attack. PKK, ISIL and leftist extremists have carried out attacks in the country in the past.

“Identification of the terrorists is ongoing, we will share which terrorist organization they belong to as soon as their identities are known,” he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was holding talks in Russia with Vladimir Putin at the time, confirmed the toll, and condemned what he said was a “heinous terrorist attack” at state-run TUSAŞ.

Media reports said a group of assailants arrived at an entry to the complex inside a taxi during a changing of the security personnel.

At least one of the assailants detonated a bomb, while other attackers managed to enter the complex.

Gunfire at the site continued and some personnel at the complex may have been taken hostage.

Helicopters were seen flying above the premises, local media reported.

Earlier, reports said an explosion followed by gunfire was heard at the complex.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that a judicial investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the attack and that a deputy chief public prosecutor and eight public prosecutors have been assigned.

Deputy President Cevdet Yılmaz also made a statement on the issue. Stating that the attack targeted Türkiye’s achievements in the defense industry, Yılmaz said, “However, it should be known that these attacks will not deter the heroic employees of our defense industry or even a single citizen working for the ideal of a fully independent Türkiye in every field.”

“As always, our strong and determined fight against terrorism and terrorist organizations will continue,” he added.

The attack came after Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader said PKK’s imprisoned head Abdullah Öcalan could attend a parliamentary event to “declare the end of terrorism.”__Daily Hurriyet