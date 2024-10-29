Trump Denies Fascism Accusations at Atlanta Rally Amid Heated Election Finale

ATLANTA — In a charged rally Monday, Donald Trump firmly rejected accusations of authoritarianism, declaring, “I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi.” This statement came as he criticized Kamala Harris, his rival in the closely contested presidential race, for claiming that those not voting for her align with Nazi ideology.

As both candidates ramp up their campaigns ahead of the November 5 election, tensions are escalating. Harris has been actively campaigning in Michigan, accusing Trump of deepening societal divisions. Trump, meanwhile, addressed supporters in Georgia, where he also confronted allegations of being compared to a modern-day Hitler.

His remarks followed a controversial rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden, where a speaker made derogatory comments about Puerto Rico, prompting Harris to denounce the remarks as “nonsense.” The Democratic campaign has centered on Trump’s “unstable” behavior and threats to democracy, echoing former White House chief of staff John Kelly’s assertion that Trump exhibits fascist tendencies.

Amid rising tensions, incidents of vandalism targeting ballot drop-off boxes in Washington and Oregon have raised concerns about election integrity. More than 47 million Americans have already voted early, with both candidates working to energize their bases while appealing to undecided voters in key swing states.

As the election nears, both campaigns are focused on rallying support, with Harris set to deliver a “closing argument” near the White House, a location previously linked to Trump’s incendiary January 6 speech.