Tragedy in Kashmir’s Ganderbal: Terror Attack Claims Lives of Doctor and six Labourers

Srinagar, Oct 20 — A tragic attack in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district left seven individuals dead, including a doctor and six construction workers, when terrorists opened fire at a camp in the Gagangeer area on Sunday evening.

Details of the Attack

The attack targeted workers from a private company engaged in a crucial infrastructure project, specifically the construction of a tunnel in the Gund area. Reports indicate that multiple labourers sustained injuries and have since been transported to a nearby health facility for treatment. The deceased doctor has been identified as Dr. Shahnawaz, a resident of Naidgam in the Budgam district.

“The casualty figure from the Gagangeer attack is not final as there are numerous injured labourers, both local and non-local,” said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on social media platform X. He expressed hopes for a full recovery of the injured, noting that the more seriously wounded have been referred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

Official Responses and Condemnations

Chief Minister Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it a “dastardly and cowardly” act against unarmed, innocent individuals. He offered his condolences to the families affected by this violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah labeled the incident a “despicable act of cowardice,” promising that those responsible would face severe consequences from security forces. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and called for prayers for the injured.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also condemned the attack, emphasizing the significance of the labourers’ work on the infrastructure project. He paid tribute to the deceased and expressed his sympathies for the families during this painful time.

Security Measures in Response

In the wake of the attack, police and army units have cordoned off the area in an effort to track down the perpetrators. This tragic incident occurred just four days after a new government was sworn in in the Union Territory, raising concerns about security and stability in the region.

The violence in Kashmir has escalated recently, with the body of a labourer from Bihar discovered in Shopian district just days before this attack, further highlighting the ongoing risks faced by non-local workers in the area.