Ten Security Personnel Killed in Terrorist Attack in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan: In a tragic escalation of violence, ten personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred in a terrorist attack by the Fitna al-Khawarij group at a security check post in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district. The assault occurred late at night at the ZAM check post in the Darazinda area, where the FC members bravely engaged the attackers.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, calling it a heinous act of terrorism. He also expressed concern over recent violent incidents, including gunfire directed at a station house officer’s vehicle in Bannu and an attack on a sub-inspector in Kohat. Naqvi emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyred FC personnel bolster the nation’s resolve against terrorism.

Among the deceased, six personnel hailed from South Waziristan, while four were from the Karak district. The Minister paid tribute to their bravery and dedication to safeguarding the nation.

This attack highlights the continuing threat posed by groups linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has ramped up assaults against security forces in recent months. The situation has led to increased military operations and security measures throughout the region. Just this past August, violence erupted when dacoits launched a rocket attack on police vehicles in the Machka area near the Punjab-Sindh border, killing at least 11 policemen and injuring nine others.

The recent uptick in violence underscores the challenges faced by Pakistani security forces in maintaining order and countering the persistent threat from militant groups, including the TTP, which continues to exploit instability in the region.