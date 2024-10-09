Spanish PM Urges EU to Fast-Track Migration Rules Amid Surge in Canary Islands Arrivals

MADRID – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on Wednesday for the European Union to accelerate the implementation of new rules for handling irregular migration and asylum seekers, pushing for the changes to take effect in 2025—one year ahead of schedule. The appeal comes as Spain faces a significant spike in migrant arrivals, particularly in the Canary Islands, and amid increasing pressure on EU nations over the bloc’s shared migration responsibilities.

The EU’s updated rules on migration, initially set to be enforced by 2026, are designed to streamline deportations for those denied asylum and to distribute the hosting of migrants more evenly across the 27-member bloc. However, Sanchez urged the European Commission to fast-track the regulations to better manage the escalating crisis affecting Mediterranean countries, including Spain.

“We are demanding co-responsibility and solidarity from Brussels,” Sanchez said in a speech before the Spanish Parliament. “The entire EU must play a role in managing the migratory flows that are disproportionately impacting Mediterranean nations. That’s why we will push the European Commission to move up the implementation of the Migration and Asylum Pact to the summer of 2025.”

Canary Islands Strain Under Migrant Influx

Spain has become one of the primary entry points for migrants and asylum seekers aiming for Europe, with many arriving via perilous sea routes from Africa. The Canary Islands, situated off the northwest coast of Africa, have been especially hard-hit by the surge. In the first nine months of 2023 alone, 30,808 migrants landed on the archipelago—more than double the figure from the same period in the previous year. The total number of migrants entering the islands this year is expected to surpass 40,000, setting a new record.

The regional government of the Canary Islands has warned that it is overwhelmed by the volume of arrivals, particularly as the number of unaccompanied minors skyrockets. Currently, the islands are responsible for around 5,500 migrant children, far exceeding their capacity to care for 2,000.

Migration Moves to the Forefront of Spain’s Political Debate

As the numbers of new arrivals climb, immigration has become one of the leading concerns among Spanish voters. A recent poll conducted by El Pais found that 57% of Spaniards believe there are too many immigrants in the country, while 41% expressed concerns over immigration—up 16 percentage points from just 18 months ago.

Sanchez acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue but emphasized the need for a balanced and open approach to migration. He argued that immigration is crucial for Spain’s economic growth, particularly in light of labor shortages in various sectors.

“More than half of Spanish businesses are now reporting difficulties in finding workers,” Sanchez pointed out. “The number of unfilled job vacancies has already surpassed 150,000. To ensure Spain’s present and future prosperity, immigration is not just necessary—it is essential.”

Sanchez’s push for the EU to step up its efforts on migration policy reflects growing tensions within the bloc, as countries like Hungary and the Netherlands seek opt-outs from EU asylum rules, while Mediterranean nations call for more equitable burden-sharing.

The call for accelerated action places further pressure on the European Commission to act swiftly in the face of a deepening migration crisis, and to find common ground among member states increasingly divided on how to manage migration flows effectively.

“This is a record level which, if we don’t act, will multiply over the next few decades,” he added.