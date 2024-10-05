Six Soldiers, Including Senior Officer, Killed in Pakistan’s North Waziristan Firefight With Militants

In a fierce firefight in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, six soldiers, including a senior officer, were killed in an exchange with militants, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The clash also resulted in the deaths of six militants, identified as members of the Fitna al Khawarij group.

The ISPR confirmed that Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat, a 43-year-old officer from Faisalabad, was among the casualties. Shaukat, who is survived by his wife and three sons, was leading the security forces during the operation. Five other soldiers lost their lives in the battle: Lance Naik Muhammad Allah, 30, from Khyber District; Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman, 30, from Lakki Marwat; Lance Naik Shahidullah, 29, from Tank District; Lance Naik Yousaf Ali, 31, from Lower Orakzai; and Sepoy Jamil Ahmed, 26, from Swat District.

The firefight erupted during a security operation aimed at eliminating the militant presence in the volatile region. Pakistan’s security forces have intensified their efforts to root out insurgents and restore stability in North Waziristan, a region long troubled by militant violence. Following the encounter, a sanitization operation was launched to clear the area of remaining militants.

ISPR emphasized that the soldiers’ sacrifices would further strengthen the nation’s resolve in the fight against terrorism. “Pakistan’s security forces are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism, and we remain undeterred in our mission to ensure peace in the region,” the statement added.

In a related operation the previous night, law enforcement agencies conducted an intelligence-based raid in Swat’s Charbagh area, killing two militants, including a key external leader named Attaullah. According to ISPR, Attaullah had been involved in numerous terrorist attacks, including a recent bombing of a police convoy escorting foreign dignitaries on September 22. Another militant was captured during the operation in an injured state. The area was later secured in a follow-up operation.

The ongoing efforts by Pakistan’s military and law enforcement agencies come amid rising tensions in the region as security forces continue to combat an insurgency that has cost countless lives.