Sikh Separatist Alleges Indian Spy Network in U.S. and Canada Amid Rising Tensions

A controversial Sikh separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has claimed that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government operates a “spy network” in the United States and Canada aimed at silencing dissidents. This allegation comes in the wake of U.S. Justice Department indictments against two Indian nationals, including a former intelligence officer, linked to a plot to assassinate Pannun in New York.

In an interview with Reuters, Pannun asserted that both countries must take a firmer stance against India’s activities abroad, suggesting they should close Indian consulates. He did not provide evidence for his claims but reiterated that India’s consulates are involved in hostile operations against Sikh activists.

The allegations have strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada, especially after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Both countries expelled six diplomats each earlier this month amid the growing spat.

While India denies involvement in any assassination plots, it is reportedly investigating the scheme against Pannun. He characterized the indicted individual, Vikash Yadav, as a “middle-tier soldier” acting on orders from higher officials, though he offered no evidence to support this.

Pannun, who has been conducting independent referendums in North America and Europe for Khalistan, a proposed Sikh homeland, stated that his movement seeks a peaceful resolution and will continue despite threats to his life.