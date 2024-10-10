Saudi Arabia Loses Bid for UN Human Rights Council Seat After Intense Rights Campaign

Human Rights Groups Highlight Saudi Violations in U.N. Vote

UNITED NATIONS — Saudi Arabia has lost its bid for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council following a strong campaign led by rights groups accusing the kingdom of severe human rights violations. This defeat came during a vote by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, which elected 18 new members to serve three-year terms on the 47-nation council, starting January 1, 2025.

Contested Asia-Pacific Election

The Asia-Pacific region saw the only contested election this year, with six countries vying for five available seats. Thailand emerged as the frontrunner with 177 votes, followed by Cyprus and Qatar with 167 each, South Korea with 161, and the Marshall Islands securing the final spot with 124 votes. Saudi Arabia finished last, receiving 117 votes, falling short in its attempt to join the council.

The Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, plays a pivotal role in monitoring and addressing global human rights issues. It periodically reviews the human rights records of all U.N. member states, appoints independent investigators to probe issues such as torture, and conducts fact-finding missions in countries experiencing severe rights violations, including North Korea, Iran, Myanmar, and Ukraine. The council was established in 2006, replacing the former U.N. Human Rights Commission, which had lost credibility due to the poor rights records of some of its members.

Saudi Arabia’s Defeat and Rights Groups’ Campaign

Saudi Arabia’s loss followed vocal opposition from leading human rights organizations. Louis Charbonneau, the U.N. director for Human Rights Watch, called Saudi Arabia “unfit to serve on the Human Rights Council,” pointing to the country’s ongoing repression of political dissidents, widespread use of the death penalty, and its involvement in the Yemen conflict, which has caused significant civilian casualties.

Human Rights Watch, along with other groups, also raised concerns about other candidates with questionable human rights records. They urged the General Assembly to reject Qatar, Bolivia, Congo, and Ethiopia, labeling them “unqualified” for council seats due to their own domestic rights abuses. Thailand was also cited for criticism by the organization, yet all these countries were successfully elected as part of uncontested slates in their respective regions.

Council’s Ongoing Controversies

While the Human Rights Council was established to ensure accountability and fairness in its membership, it has faced similar criticisms as its predecessor. Critics argue that certain countries seek council seats not to promote human rights but to shield themselves and their allies from scrutiny. Saudi Arabia’s bid was seen by many as a prime example of this trend, prompting a significant backlash from global rights advocates.

Despite ongoing criticism, all other candidates from uncontested regions secured seats on the council. Last year, Russia also faced a significant defeat when it lost its bid to regain a council seat, following its suspension in 2022 after invading Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia’s failure to secure a seat highlights the growing influence of human rights organizations in shaping U.N. decisions and reinforces the notion that countries with questionable rights records face increasing difficulty in gaining international legitimacy.