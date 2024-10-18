Putin says Gaza war must end with establishment of Palestinian state

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the conflict in Gaza must end with the establishment of a “full-fledged” Palestinian state, urging the Middle East Quartet to be reactivated in order to resume mediation efforts in the region, Anadolu reports.

“The primary solution to the Palestinian problem is the establishment of a fully-fledged Palestinian state. The Russian side has upheld this position since the Soviet era,” he remarked during a meeting with Brics media managers in Moscow.

Putin stressed reactivating the Middle East Quartet, a group of international organisations that includes the UN, US and Russia, to resume efforts to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and initiate a peace process.

“It was a mistake by the US to disrupt the work of the Quartet… It would have been easier to coordinate all the positions. The US took over, monopolised the peace efforts, assuming full responsibility, and in the end, it failed,” Putin said.__Dawn.com