PTI Protests Erupt Across Pakistan: Clashes, Arrests, and Defiance Amid Crackdown

Islamabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Mianwali reportedly See Escalating Unrest as PTI Demands Imran Khan’s Release

Protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters have escalated across major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, and Mianwali, with violent clashes reported between demonstrators and security forces. The unrest comes amid growing calls for the release of former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan, who remains imprisoned.

Conflicting reports have emerged about the severity of the confrontations, with witnesses describing heavy use of tear gas and pellet guns by police and rangers as they attempt to disperse crowds. The situation in Lahore, Mianwali, and Bahawalpur has grown particularly tense, with tear gas shelling reported on a large scale, alongside mass arrests.

Adding to the unrest, Ali Amin Gandapur, a prominent PTI leader and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was reportedly detained by rangers at KPK House in Islamabad. Gandapur’s whereabouts remain unknown since his arrest, fueling further anger among PTI supporters.

Lawyers across the country have also vow to joined the protest movement, with reports of legal professionals facing persecution. In response, lawyers’ associations have announced plans to stage demonstrations in Lahore and Islamabad, demanding an end to the crackdown and expressing solidarity with PTI protesters and against the Supression by the State.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has vowed to take a hardline stance against the demonstrations, promising severe consequences for those defying orders. “We will crush the protests,” a senior government official warned, emphasizing that violators would face strict punishment under the law.

Despite the government’s threats, PTI protesters remain defiant, pledging to continue their demonstrations until their demands—including the immediate release of Imran Khan—are fully met.

As the situation remains volatile, both sides appear to be digging in for a prolonged standoff, with no signs of a resolution in sight. The protests have raised concerns about further instability in the country as tensions between PTI supporters and the government continue to escalate.