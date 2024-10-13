PTI Plans Protest at D-Chowk as Government Vows Uninterrupted SCO Summit in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has announced a large-scale protest at D-Chowk on October 15, despite government warnings that no disruptions will be tolerated during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the capital. The summit, scheduled for October 15-16, will host around 900 delegates, including high-profile leaders such as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to secure the event, with army troops stationed under Article 245 of the Constitution from October 5 to 17. The government has also declared a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, beginning October 14, to ensure safety during the summit.

PTI’s call for a “massive protest” coincides with the summit’s opening day, with the party citing grievances over the imprisonment of its founder, Imran Khan. The party alleges Khan is being mistreated in Adiala jail and warned of nationwide protests if his basic rights are not restored.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviewed summit preparations, reaffirming that the event would proceed smoothly and elevate Pakistan’s international standing. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that Islamabad is “fully secure” and that no disruptions will be permitted to derail the summit.

The Punjab government has also imposed a ban on jail visits until October 18, citing security concerns.