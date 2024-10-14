Protests Erupt in Pakistan’s Lahore Over Alleged Campus Rape Amid Accusations of Government Cover-Up

At least 27 people were injured in Lahore as students clashed with security personnel and police during protests sparked by the alleged on-campus rape of a female student, according to rescue officials. The unrest follows reports that a security guard was detained after allegations of the assault went viral on social media, igniting widespread outrage and demands for justice.

The alleged incident has stirred a storm of backlash, with accusations that the Punjab government is attempting to downplay or cover up the case. On Monday, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Faisal Kamran addressed a press conference, stating that despite a viral social media outcry, the claims of rape had not yet been substantiated. The authorities admitted they were still trying to locate the alleged victim and her family. “No first information report (FIR) has been filed as the family has not come forward,” Kamran said, suggesting the absence of formal complaints was complicating the investigation.

The unrest began when students mobilized online, calling for protests across Lahore to condemn the incident. At one such demonstration at the Hafeez Centre Punjab College Campus, violence erupted, leaving several students and police officers injured. “Twenty-seven individuals sustained injuries during the clashes, and one student was transferred to Services Hospital with serious injuries,” reported Rescue 1122.

The protesters demanded the resignation of the college principal, whom they accused of obstructing justice. According to Kamran, the police had to intervene to evacuate the principal from the campus for his safety. The DIG acknowledged that some police officers, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), were hurt by stone-pelting students during the confrontation.

Amid mounting tensions, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat arrived at the campus, assuring protesters that swift action would be taken if evidence emerged against the college administration. “We will not hesitate to seal the college or revoke its registration if allegations of tampering with evidence are verified,” Hayat stated, in response to claims that the college had deleted CCTV footage and pictures related to the alleged crime.

In a move seen by some as damage control, the Punjab government announced the suspension of the college’s registration. However, this decision did little to quell growing suspicions of a cover-up. On social media, activists and students accused the authorities of attempting to protect the institution’s reputation at the expense of justice. Critics highlighted a statement issued by the Punjab Group of Colleges, which denied any rape had occurred, citing an “impartial” investigation by law enforcement. The college characterized the social media outrage as “unsubstantiated negative propaganda.”

Responding to the uproar, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari emphasized that the chief minister, Maryam Nawaz, was actively following developments. Bokhari revealed that efforts to identify the alleged victim were ongoing, but none of the girls interviewed matched the description. She urged those with credible information to come forward, while cautioning the public against sharing unverified details or compromising the victim’s identity.

The controversy comes against a backdrop of rising sexual violence in Pakistan. A 2023 report by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation recorded over 10,200 cases of violence against women in Punjab, marking a 14.5% increase from the previous year. Lahore saw 721 reported rape cases in 2023, further intensifying public anger over the latest allegations.

As calls for transparency grow louder, the government’s response will likely face further scrutiny. Social media campaigns and public pressure have demanded thorough investigations amid allegations of negligence and a systemic failure to protect victims of gender-based violence. For many, the handling of this case reflects broader issues with law enforcement and accountability in Pakistan.