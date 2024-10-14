President’s Rule Revoked in Jammu and Kashmir, Clearing Path for New Government

SRINAGAR; According to Kashmir medida News: The President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir was officially lifted on Sunday, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the union territory. The Union Home Ministry issued a gazette notification to formalize the change, marking a significant shift in the region’s governance after more than four years of direct central rule.

The notification, signed by President Droupadi Murmu, stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with Articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the order dated October 31, 2019, in relation to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the chief minister under Section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.”

This development follows the victory of the National Conference-Congress alliance in the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The coalition is now set to form the government, with National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah poised to take office as the new chief minister after being elected as the leader of the alliance.

The central rule had been in effect since October 31, 2019, when the former state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganized into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. This change came in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was passed by Parliament on August 5, 2019, coinciding with the revocation of Article 370 that had granted special status to the erstwhile state.

The imposition of central rule dates back even further, to June 2018, following the resignation of then-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who stepped down after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew its support from the People’s Democratic Party-led coalition government. The latest revocation marks a crucial transition in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape, setting the stage for a return to elected governance.