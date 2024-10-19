Political Parties Criticize Omar Abdullah’s Push for Statehood Restoration in J&K

SRINAGAR: Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have criticized a reported resolution by the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet urging the central government to restore the region’s statehood. The move, first reported by the Daily Excelsior, comes under scrutiny as the National Conference (NC) had pledged to prioritize the reversal of the August 5, 2019 decision that stripped J&K of its statehood and special constitutional status.

The Daily Excelsior reported that the resolution was passed on Thursday, and that Chief Minister Abdullah would soon deliver the draft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. However, neither the NC nor the newly-formed J&K government has officially confirmed the cabinet’s decision.

The NC manifesto had promised a legislative assembly resolution against the 2019 revocation of Articles 370 and 35A, which granted J&K special autonomy. Critics allege the current push for statehood falls short. “Omar Abdullah’s first resolution on statehood is nothing less than ratification of the August 5th decision,” said Waheed ur Rehman Parra of the Peoples Democratic Party, pointing out that the NC campaigned on restoring Articles 370 and 35A, not just statehood.

The Union government’s August 2019 decision to revoke J&K’s special status was upheld by the Supreme Court in December 2023.

Sajad Gani Lone, chief of the People’s Conference, questioned the lack of transparency around the cabinet resolution, stressing that significant decisions should be taken up by the assembly. He suggested a formal vote on statehood and Article 370 would more accurately reflect the people’s will.

Awami Ittehad Party leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid also voiced disappointment, suggesting that focusing solely on statehood signals a departure from NC’s earlier stance. He accused Abdullah of “playing into the hands of the BJP,” given that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have previously promised statehood restoration.

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh dismissed the resolution’s significance, noting that the central government had already committed to restoring statehood. Meanwhile, NC president Farooq Abdullah recently expressed optimism that statehood would soon be reinstated.

No official comment has been made by NC leaders regarding the reported resolution.