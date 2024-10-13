Polish Prime Minister Plans to Suspend Right to Asylum Amid Migration Crisis, Citing Security Concerns

WARSAW: Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced plans to temporarily suspend the right to asylum as part of a broader strategy to address what he describes as a misuse of the system by neighboring Belarus and Russia. The move is aimed at tightening border security and reducing illegal migration into the country.

Speaking at a convention of his Civic Coalition, Tusk declared that the government intends to regain full control over Poland’s borders. “The state must regain 100 percent of the control over who enters and leaves Poland,” he said, according to the Polish news agency PAP. He emphasized that suspending the right to asylum will be a key element of the new migration policy, which he is set to present at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Poland has faced escalating migration pressures along its border with Belarus since 2021, with thousands of migrants attempting to cross into the country. The Polish government has repeatedly accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, of deliberately funneling migrants from the Middle East and Africa to destabilize the European Union. Tusk echoed these accusations, alleging that asylum applications are being manipulated by Belarus and Russia, as well as by human smugglers and traffickers.

“The way this right to asylum is used is in exact contradiction to the idea of the right to asylum,” Tusk said, arguing that the suspension would help curb what he described as “abuse” of the system. He also indicated that he would seek recognition of Poland’s decision from the European Union, suggesting that the move would require some level of approval or acknowledgment from Brussels.

The announcement comes amid a broader crackdown on migration and border security in Poland. On October 10, Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski stated that the country will implement stricter visa regulations and enhance the vetting process for applicants. This decision was influenced by a cash-for-visas scandal that emerged under the previous government, prompting concerns over corruption and the adequacy of existing immigration controls.

The situation at Poland’s eastern border has become a flashpoint in the broader European migration crisis, with the government constructing a border wall and deploying additional security forces to prevent illegal crossings. Tusk’s proposed asylum suspension is part of an ongoing effort to respond to what Warsaw views as hybrid warfare tactics employed by Belarus, which has been accused of weaponizing migration as a means to pressure neighboring countries.

Poland’s stance reflects growing tensions within the EU over migration policy, with some member states pushing for stricter controls amid a rising number of asylum seekers. As Tusk prepares to bring the asylum suspension plan before the Cabinet, it is likely to fuel further debate within Poland and across the European Union about how best to address the challenges posed by migration and border security.