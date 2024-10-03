Pakistan’s Islamabad Police Arrest 412, Including 60 Afghans, in Sweeping Crackdown Ahead of PTI’s Planned D-Chowk Protest

In a preemptive crackdown ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, Islamabad police arrested 412 individuals, including 60 Afghan nationals, according to reports from Express News. The sweep comes as PTI, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, rallies supporters for a mass demonstration scheduled for Friday, October 4.

The arrests occurred in various areas of the capital, including Bara Kahu, Tarnol, and Sangjani, and authorities confiscated spiked batons, slingshots, and marbles from those detained. The operation is part of heightened security measures to prevent demonstrators from converging on the protest site.

The crackdown has intensified the standoff between PTI and the government, as Khan continues to call for protests in the capital, demanding what he describes as a “battle for true freedom.” In response, Islamabad’s administration has mobilized 4,000 police officers, alongside Rangers and Frontier Constabulary personnel, to secure the city’s Red Zone and key protest points. Rangers are positioned around sensitive areas, and law enforcement remains on high alert across the city, particularly in Rawalpindi, where more than 150 PTI activists have already been detained.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a stark warning to PTI leaders earlier this week, urging them to reconsider the protest, especially given the presence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is visiting Islamabad. “If anyone attempts to storm D-Chowk, they will be dealt with firmly,” Naqvi said, emphasizing that no leniency would be shown to those violating security protocols.

In addition to the heavy police presence, a network of containers is being strategically placed at key entry points leading from Rawalpindi to Islamabad. Major routes like Rawat T-Chowk, Khanna Pul, Faizabad Interchange, and Peshawar Road will be blocked starting Thursday night, effectively locking down access to the capital.

Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer Khalid Hamdani echoed the government’s hardline stance, stressing that law enforcement would not tolerate any disruptions. “We will take legal action against those who disturb the peace or damage public property,” Hamdani said, adding that CCTV surveillance would be used to monitor protest activity and identify troublemakers.

Despite these measures, PTI officials remain defiant. Barrister Saif, an advisor to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, reaffirmed PTI’s commitment to the protest, claiming that “thousands” of workers led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur are determined to reach D-Chowk. Saif accused the government of panicking in the face of the protest, saying, “Despite all the obstacles, we will reach D-Chowk.”

Gandapur, for his part, has called on supporters to prepare for a mass mobilization, describing the event as a fight against fear and repression. He urged demonstrators to avoid bringing private vehicles, alleging that the government had begun seizing cars in an effort to suppress the protest.

With both sides holding firm, the stage is set for a tense standoff in Islamabad, as the PTI gears up for its latest show of strength in the ongoing political confrontation.