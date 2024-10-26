Pakistani Ex-Senator Mushtaq Charged with Terrorism for March Supporting Gaza

Islamabad: Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, a prominent leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, has been charged with terrorism following his organization of a protest march towards the US Embassy in Islamabad in solidarity with Gaza. The case was filed at the Aabpara Police Station, detailing multiple charges against Ahmed under 13 different sections, including terrorism.

The protest, part of the “Save Gaza” campaign, aimed to express support for the people of Gaza amidst ongoing violence. The situation escalated when Ahmed instructed protesters gathered outside Masjid-e-Shuhada to march towards the Red Zone, a high-security area that includes the US Embassy. When police attempted to intervene, clashes erupted, leading to injuries among officers and damage to vehicles. According to police reports, demonstrators allegedly attacked officers with sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen. Additionally, stones were thrown, breaking the windows of several public and government vehicles.

The Islamabad administration had previously imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning gatherings and warning of legal consequences for violators. This ban was in response to ongoing protests against Israeli actions in Palestine, which Ahmed has been vocal about. Last month, he and his family were detained during a similar demonstration in support of Gaza, highlighting the heightened tensions surrounding these protests.

In the aftermath of the recent march, police detained 30 individuals, including three women, for violating the gathering ban. Authorities reported arrests across various locations in Islamabad, including Express Chowk, China Chowk, Embassy Road, and Serena Chowk, with detainees moved to several police stations.

The situation reflects the broader backlash against protests supporting Gaza and underscores the Pakistani government’s increasing efforts to control public demonstrations amid rising tensions related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.