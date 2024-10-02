Pakistan: PTI Lawyers Protest Outside Supreme Court, Challenge CJ Amid Rising Tensions

ISLAMABAD: A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers staged a protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday, voicing dissatisfaction with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the judiciary. Organized under the direction of PTI’s chairman, Imran Khan, the demonstration saw lawyers chanting slogans and holding a symbolic effigy of the Chief Justice.

The protest caused widespread disruption, with the Red Zone sealed off and major roads, including the Express Highway, blocked by containers. Commuters, including office workers and students, faced hours of gridlock.

Despite barriers, PTI lawyers gathered outside the court, where they were met with a heavy police presence. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar defended the protest, calling it a stand for judicial integrity. He criticized the government’s response, stating, “The country has become a ‘container-land’.”

Tensions inside the Supreme Court heightened during a hearing on Article 63-A, as PTI lawyer Tayyab Mustafain Kazmi warned the bench of 500 lawyers outside, ready to resist any ruling against PTI. Chief Justice Isa swiftly rebuked the intimidation attempt, stating, “Institutions cannot be run through threats.”

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail echoed these sentiments, stressing the judiciary’s independence despite growing hostility towards judges. The court adjourned briefly, resuming to continue hearing PTI’s review petition challenging lawmakers’ disqualification for defying party directives during voting.