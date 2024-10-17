Pakistan: Over 150 Arrested as Violent Protests Over Lahore Student Rape Spread to other cities

According to reports Pakistan’s Dawn News: At least 150 protesters students were arrested in Rawalpindi as police used tear gas to disperse students demonstrating against the alleged rape of a college student in Lahore. The incident, which surfaced on social media last week, led to the arrest of a college security guard accused of involvement.

Students mobilized through social media, staging protests outside various colleges in Lahore over recent days. On Monday, clashes with campus security and police left at least 28 people injured. The unrest spread to other Punjab cities, with students from public and private institutions resorting to vandalism and arson at Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) campuses.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz dismissed the allegations as “fabricated news” and accused the PTI party of spreading “false reports” online. PGC officials also denied the incident, calling it “baseless.”

In Rawalpindi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar confirmed around 150 arrests, adding that the situation was now under control, with a strong police presence on major roads near campuses. Authorities warned parents to keep their children away from illegal activities, citing potential legal consequences.

In Gujrat, a security guard was killed during violent clashes, leading to murder charges against 185 people. Students attacked PGC campuses, destroying property and setting fires. Other protests erupted in cities like Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Jhelum, resulting in further clashes and roadblocks.

The Lahore High Court has summoned top police officials to investigate allegations of harassment and address the spread of the victim’s photos and videos online. The court is also reviewing calls for enhanced protection for female students in educational institutions.

Local authorities have temporarily closed all colleges in the Gujrat district and halted academic activities at PGC campuses across the region.