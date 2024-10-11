Pakistan: At least 20 killed in armed attack on miners in Balochistan’s Duki – police

Uncategorized
Online Editor

According to Dawn News Pakistan: At least 20 miners were killed and seven injured in an attack by armed men on a small private coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area on Friday, police said.

“A group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area in the wee hours using heavy weapons,” said Duki Station House Officer (SHO) Humayun Khan. They fired rockets and grenades at the mines as well, he added.

Johar Khan Shadizai, a doctor in Duki, said: “We have received 20 bodies and six injured so far at the district hospital.”

Related Posts

Brussels edges closer to slapping definitive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

Online Editor

PAKISTAN’S AFGHANISTAN POLICY BOOMERANGS

Online Editor

Bangladesh police arrest senior opposition leader, ban rallies in Dhaka as death toll rises to 39

Online Editor