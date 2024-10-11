Pakistan: At least 20 killed in armed attack on miners in Balochistan’s Duki – police

According to Dawn News Pakistan: At least 20 miners were killed and seven injured in an attack by armed men on a small private coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area on Friday, police said.

“A group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area in the wee hours using heavy weapons,” said Duki Station House Officer (SHO) Humayun Khan. They fired rockets and grenades at the mines as well, he added.

Johar Khan Shadizai, a doctor in Duki, said: “We have received 20 bodies and six injured so far at the district hospital.”