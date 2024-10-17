Over 260 Afghan migrants killed in alleged Iranian border shooting

Iranian forces have allegedly killed more than 260 Afghan migrants in a border shooting incident, according to media reports on Wednesday.

As per Afghan broadcaster Ariana News, a group of nearly 300 migrants attempted to cross the Kalgan-Saravan border between Afghanistan and Iran on Sunday evening. Iranian forces reportedly opened fire on the group, leading to significant casualties.

Human rights organisation Halush, based in Iran, claimed that 260 Afghan nationals were killed, with dozens more injured. Iranian authorities have yet to comment on the incident or provide any official response.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the government is investigating the tragic event. As the investigation unfolds, further details are awaited.__Courtesy Express Tribune