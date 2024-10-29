Orbán Welcomed in Vienna Parliament Amid Controversy

VIENNA: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán received a warm welcome in the Vienna Parliament on Thursday from Walter Rosenkranz, the newly elected President of the National Council and member of the Freedom Party (FPÖ). This marks Rosenkranz’s first official act in office, despite Orbán’s avoidance in many European countries due to his ties with Vladimir Putin. Initially, a meeting was planned with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, but he will now see Orbán afterward.

The reception resembled a state visit, featuring a photo opportunity and a 30 to 40-minute discussion in a lavish setting. Orbán’s presence has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from the Greens, who argue it validates their skepticism toward Rosenkranz. Orbán’s visit coincides with his participation in a discussion organized by the right-wing, pro-Russia “Weltwoche,” and follows his recent congratulatory appearance in Tbilisi after a widely disputed election.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is scheduled to meet Orbán next week at an informal EU Council meeting in Budapest, where Orbán currently holds the presidency. The summit is being boycotted by several EU countries, with Austria’s participation limited.

FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker dismissed the criticism as “artificial outrage,” emphasizing the importance of maintaining good relations with neighboring countries, particularly at the start of a new legislative period.