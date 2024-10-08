Omar Abdullah Poised to Become Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister After Securing Key Election Wins

Srinagar, Oct 8 — Omar Abdullah, a prominent figure in Jammu and Kashmir’s influential Abdullah family, is on track to become the Union Territory’s next chief minister after a decisive victory in the Assembly elections. Contesting from two key constituencies — Budgam and Ganderbal — the National Conference (NC) leader secured an impressive win, marking a significant political comeback.

The election, held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, is seen as a redemption for Abdullah, who suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections just months ago. With NC president Farooq Abdullah stepping into retirement, many viewed this election as a critical test of Omar’s political future.

Despite previously ruling out participation in a Union Territory Assembly, Abdullah reversed course after the Election Commission announced the polls, contesting in both Ganderbal — his family’s political stronghold — and Budgam, where he sought to overcome the sting of his Lok Sabha loss.

The National Conference, which formed a pre-election alliance with Congress, emerged as the largest party in the region, positioning itself as the senior partner in government formation. Farooq Abdullah has since confirmed that his son will be the next chief minister.

Omar Abdullah, a three-time Lok Sabha member, has a history of bouncing back from electoral defeats. He first became chief minister in 2008 after reclaiming Ganderbal, and at 38, was one of the youngest to hold the position. This latest victory ensures that the Abdullah family’s political legacy continues, with Omar once again at the helm.