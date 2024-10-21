Omar Abdullah Aims for Global Recognition: Kashmir on the World Stage

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sunday expressed hope that the Kashmir Marathon would become an annual event and earn recognition comparable to prestigious marathons around the world.

The CM made these remarks after completing his 21-km half marathon, which he flagged off earlier in the morning from Polo View in Srinagar. “I hope that the Kashmir Marathon will be organised every year and gain recognition, like the well-known marathons around the world,” he said.

The CM congratulated all the participants who completed their races. He said that he himself had not expected to finish the half marathon. “I extend my congratulations to all the runners who completed their race. I didn’t expect that I would be able to finish my half marathon. Never in my life had I run more than 12 or 13 km, but running alongside other participants encouraged me to complete it,” he said.

The chief minister also thanked the organisers, stakeholders, and the people of Srinagar for their support. “I thank the administration for their excellent management of the event. I am also grateful to the people of Srinagar, whose presence and encouragement motivated the runners,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off the Kashmir Marathon, the first international athletic event of its kind to be held in Kashmir.

He was accompanied by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who participated in the flag-off ceremony alongside over 1700 athletes from across the country and abroad.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma; Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani; Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Yasha Mudgal; Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; and Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob were also present at the event.

The marathon featured top long-distance runners from the country, including Asian gold medalists, as well as elite athletes from Europe and Africa.

The event included two race categories: a 42-km full marathon and a 21-km half marathon.

The event was organised by the Department of Tourism and the marathon aimed to showcase the improving situation in the Valley and promote Kashmir as a prime destination for international events.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty said, “I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to be a part of this historic day. With the kind of hospitality and scenic beauty J&K has, I am confident that in the coming days, it will become the number one global spot for international events like marathons. Efforts will surely be made to bring more films to Jammu Kashmir.”

Sharing his enthusiasm for the event, he said, “This is going to be one of the most participated marathons in the world. Where else can you get to run 42 km in paradise!”