Srinagar, Oct 8: As the latest trends in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections show the National Conference-Congress alliance leading in more than half the constituencies, NC leader Farooq Abdullah stepped out onto his balcony to greet supporters in a display of strength.

With vote counting still underway, the Election Commission of India’s update at 11:40 AM on Tuesday reported the NC-Congress alliance leading in 52 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, is ahead in 26 constituencies.

Counting has reached between the third and fifth rounds in most of the region’s 90 constituencies. The results will determine the political fate of several key figures, including Omar Abdullah, Muzaffar Baig, Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukha, Ravinder Raina, and Yousuf Tarigami.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra, speaking to ANI, expressed confidence in the final outcome. “I’ve always believed we would cross the 50-seat mark in Jammu and Kashmir. We’re still hopeful for a favorable result. Anyone committed to keeping the BJP out is welcome to join us,” Karra said. He criticized the nomination of five assembly members by the Lt. Governor as an attempt to manipulate the popular mandate, calling it “pre-poll rigging.”

As for Haryana, Karra was more reserved, saying, “It’s difficult to predict the outcome there. Our primary focus in Jammu and Kashmir remains restoring statehood.”

Karra is currently leading in the Central Shalteng constituency by 10,263 votes after nine out of thirteen rounds of counting, according to EC data released at 11:56 AM.