Myanmar Crisis Takes Center Stage at ASEAN Summit Amid Stalled Peace Efforts

VIENTIANE: Myanmar’s worsening violence dominated discussions at this week’s ASEAN summit in Laos, as regional leaders grappled with the stalled implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, a peace plan devised in 2021 to end the conflict. The Myanmar junta’s refusal to comply has frustrated ASEAN leaders, hindering progress.

In a controversial move, a senior Myanmar official attended the summit for the first time since the junta was barred in 2021. Laos facilitated the attendance following behind-the-scenes negotiations. While Myanmar’s representative, Aung Kyaw Moe, remained silent during the main sessions, he expressed appreciation for ASEAN’s efforts during earlier meetings.

Thailand reaffirmed its position that a solution to the crisis must come from within Myanmar, while Indonesia emphasized the need to uphold international law and increase humanitarian aid. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. voiced frustration over the lack of progress, calling for new strategies to address the crisis.

Despite efforts to engage Myanmar in talks, no clear solution emerged. ASEAN leaders, including Malaysia’s incoming chair, have criticized Myanmar’s failure to implement the Five-Point Consensus, with many accusing the junta of widespread atrocities. Calls for China to use its influence to help resolve the conflict also surfaced, though no specific details were provided on Beijing’s involvement.