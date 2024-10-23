In a significant vote, Moldova has officially enshrined a pro-European course in its constitution, with 50.38 percent of participants—equating to 750,075 “Yes” votes—supporting the measure. This marks a narrow victory over the 738,799 “No” votes, which accounted for 49.62 percent. However, over 1,000 “Yes” votes were lost in the process, which has shifted the balance in favor of the opposition.

Despite the overall approval, local reports indicate that a majority of regions in Moldova rejected the constitutional amendment. The decisive support came from the substantial number of Moldovans living abroad, particularly in the European Union, highlighting the divide between the diaspora and those residing in the country.

In a parallel presidential election held the same day, incumbent Maia Sandu secured 42.45 percent of the vote. She will face off against former Prosecutor General Alexandru Stoianoglo, who garnered 25.98 percent, in a runoff scheduled for November 3. Stoianoglo represents the Socialist Party, traditionally aligned with pro-Russian sentiments, and is backed by ex-President Igor Dodon. Voter turnout for the presidential election was reported at 51.68 percent by the electoral commission.

Moldova, a nation of 2.5 million people, has long found itself caught in the geopolitical tug-of-war between the West and Russia. Situated between EU and NATO member Romania and the conflict-stricken Ukraine, this impoverished agricultural country continues to pursue its aspirations for EU membership.