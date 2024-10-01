Missile Strikes, Ground Operations: Escalating Tensions Between Iran, Israel, and Hezbollah Intensify Middle East Conflict

Jerusalem – The Middle East teeters on the edge of a wider conflict as Iran launched missile strikes on Israel, with two interceptions confirmed by BBC reporters in Jerusalem. Air raid sirens blared across Israeli cities, forcing civilians into shelters, as the nation faces an unprecedented escalation.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops have entered Lebanon in what the Israeli military described as a “limited, localized and targeted” ground operation against Hezbollah forces. Though an Israeli security official initially reported “no clashes,” warnings have been issued for the evacuation of 25 Lebanese villages, signaling a potential intensification of hostilities.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, expressed deep concern, calling the current situation “one of the most dangerous phases” for his country. The conflict has already displaced over a million Lebanese civilians, further straining the already fragile region.