Migration Surge: Over One-Fifth of Austria’s Population Now Born Abroad

A recent report from Österreich 24 highlights a significant demographic shift in Austria, revealing that over one in five residents was born outside the country. As of January 1, 2023, approximately 2.038 million foreign-born individuals make up 22.3 percent of Austria’s total population. This figure reflects a notable increase of 2.7 percentage points since 2018, according to a new brochure from the Integration Fund (ÖIF).

The largest group of foreign-born residents in Austria hails from Germany, with 265,100 individuals. Following closely are those born in Bosnia and Herzegovina (178,900) and Turkey (165,300). Vienna, Austria’s capital, stands out with the highest concentration of foreign-born residents, accounting for 40.2 percent of the city’s population. Other regions with significant foreign-born populations include Vorarlberg (23.2 percent), Salzburg (21.7 percent), and Tyrol (20.9 percent). In contrast, Burgenland has the lowest proportion at 13.6 percent.

The trend of increased immigration to Austria has accelerated since the country joined the European Union in 1995, which opened the doors for easier movement of labor across member states. This influx has not only transformed the workforce but also contributed to the cultural diversity of cities like Vienna, making them vibrant hubs of different languages and traditions.

In the past year alone, around 195,000 people immigrated to Austria, a decrease from 261,900 in 2022. Meanwhile, approximately 128,300 people left Austria for other countries, slightly up from 125,000 the previous year. Among the newcomers, the largest group comprised German citizens (19,800), followed by individuals from Romania (19,300), Ukraine (15,700), and Syria (15,200).

These population statistics, released on National Day in a brochure by the ÖIF, are based on data from Statistics Austria. They underscore the significant impact of migration on Austria’s demographic landscape and workforce, as the country continues to navigate the complexities and benefits of its multicultural society.