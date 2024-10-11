Kremlin Warns of Catastrophic Fallout as Middle East Conflict Expands

Peskov Cites Massive Civilian Suffering Amid Israeli Strikes on Lebanon and Gaza

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a stark warning on Thursday about the escalating violence in the Middle East, cautioning that the conflict could have devastating consequences for the entire region. Speaking during a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov stressed the severe humanitarian toll, noting that “tens and hundreds of thousands” of civilians are suffering from the ongoing hostilities.

“The battlefield is expanding,” Peskov stated, referring to the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza, which have intensified in recent weeks. He pointed to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the mass displacement of people, saying, “Thousands are losing their homes, livelihoods, and jobs.”

The Kremlin’s concerns come amid Israel’s massive air campaign against what it claims are Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. The strikes, which began on September 23, have killed at least 1,323 people, injured more than 3,700, and displaced over 1.2 million. This escalation follows Israel’s ground invasion of southern Lebanon, launched on October 1, further expanding the conflict that initially erupted with Tel Aviv’s offensive in Gaza last year.

Despite mounting international warnings of a potential regional war, Israel’s military actions in Gaza and Lebanon continue unabated. Peskov declined to comment on potential Russian responses, particularly regarding the protection of the Russian-operated Hmeimim Air Base in Syria, stating, “It is unlikely that any eventual reasoning is appropriate here.”

Israel’s offensive, which has been marked by continuous cross-border violence with Hezbollah, has already claimed over 42,000 lives in Gaza—most of them women and children—since Hamas launched a deadly attack last year. The Kremlin’s latest remarks reflect growing global anxiety over the widening conflict and its impact on civilian populations.