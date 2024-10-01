Kashmir: UKPNP Protests at UN Geneva, Calls for Urgent Action on Kashmir Human Rights Crisis

Geneva: The United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) staged a powerful protest outside the United Nations headquarters during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council, urging global intervention to protect Kashmiris amid a deepening human rights crisis.

Led by exiled UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, demonstrators called for the reunification of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting severe human rights abuses, including abductions, detentions, and restrictions on free speech due to the region’s forced division. UKPNP’s Foreign Affairs President, Jamil Maqsood, conducted the proceedings, rallying support from leaders across Europe, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan’s Pashtun Tahafuz Movement.

Speakers condemned rising extremism, child kidnappings, and the persecution of activists, calling for international action and accountability. In a memorandum to the UN, they demanded follow-up on past human rights reports and the establishment of a fact-finding mission to assess conditions in the region.

The protest concluded with a plea for the international community to support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and end the ongoing proxy conflicts in the region.