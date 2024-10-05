Kashmir: Two terrorists killed after police, army foil infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Oct 5: Two terrorists were killed in the gunfight that erupted late Friday night in the Gugaldhar area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, army said on Saturday morning.

In the intervening night of Oct 4 and 5, the army said that it has launched a joint operation after intelligence inputs of what it called “likely infiltration bids in Kupwara.”

“Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a Joint Operation was launched by IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 04-05 Oct 24 at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire,” army had said on its official X-handle.

Then today morning, the army said that it had killed two terrorists even as the operation in going on.

“Update OP GUGALDHAR, #Kupwara. Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. Search of the area is underway, and operation is in progress,” army wrote.__GK News