Kashmir: SUPARCO inaugurates 1st Space Applications and Research Centre in GB

In a landmark achievement, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) successfully inaugurated the Space Applications and Research Center (SPARC-GB) in a ceremony held on Wednesday.

Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan, as the chief guest, celebrated the establishment of Pakistan’s first space research hub in the northern region. The opening of SPARC-GB marks a pivotal moment for the region, as it will play a crucial role in addressing environmental and socio-economic challenges.

The center will focus on critical issues such as climate change, glacier melt, and water resource management, positioning itself as a vital player in monitoring natural disasters and protecting biodiversity in Gilgit-Baltistan, said a news release received from SUPARCO.

In his welcome address, Chairman SUPARCO, Muhammad Yousuf Khan highlighted the establishment of SPARC-GB as a hub for cutting-edge research and innovation.

He emphasized that the center supports the local community through employment, capacity building, and development initiatives.

He also noted the region’s vulnerability to climate change and stressed the need for urgent action and enhanced local capacity.

The chairman underscored that with SPARC-GB’s operationalization, satellite-based monitoring capabilities will be further strengthened to address environmental challenges in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan acknowledged the significant step toward addressing the region’s pressing challenges.

He emphasized the critical issues Gilgit-Baltistan faces due to climate change such as glacier melting, which threatens water resources and communities.

He highlighted the region’s vulnerability to natural disaster like landslides, floods, and earthquakes requiring advanced monitoring systems.

The chief minister urged officials to integrate space technology and work closely with SUPARCO for regional development.

Attended by researchers, scientists, environmentalists, and students, the inauguration highlighted SPARC-GB’s mission to drive innovation and provide cutting-edge solutions to the region’s environmental challenges.

With its advanced space-based technology, the center is poised to deliver critical data on glacier monitoring, landslide risks, and unpredictable weather patterns, ensuring the resilience and safety of local communities.

In collaboration with the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and international research organizations, SPARC-GB will provide technological assistance to address local challenges, including disaster management, ecological conservation and socio-economic development.

As part of SUPARCO’s Space Education and Awareness Drive, SPARC-GB is aimed at inspiring young minds, offering dynamic programs and research opportunities. The center will serve as a beacon of scientific excellence, contributing to both local and global advancements in space technology.__Daily Times