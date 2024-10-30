Kashmir: Security Forces Neutralize Three Militants in Jammu After Ambush Attempt

Jammu — Security forces in Jammu successfully neutralized three militants following an attempted ambush on an Army convoy near the Assan temple in Khour on October 28. The operation, which lasted approximately 28 hours, involved intense firefights and advanced surveillance technology, including artificial intelligence.

The confrontation began when militants opened fire on the convoy, leading to the immediate mobilization of Army, J&K Police, and CRPF personnel. One militant was killed on the first day of the operation, which resumed the next morning with special forces and NSG commandos joining the effort.

The Army confirmed the elimination of the remaining two militants within two hours of resuming operations. Although the ambush led to the loss of Phantom, a canine soldier, officials hailed the operation as a significant victory and reported the recovery of war-like stores.

SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, stated that the area remains cordoned off as search operations continue, ensuring no further threats in the region. No injuries or casualties were reported among security forces during the operation.