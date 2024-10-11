Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Set to Become J&K Chief Minister, Swearing-In Likely Next Week

Srinagar, Oct 11: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah met with Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday to formally stake his claim for forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Abdullah said the swearing-in ceremony could take place within 2-3 days. “I presented letters of support from Congress, CPM, AAP, and independents and requested the LG to schedule a swearing-in date,” he said.

Since Jammu and Kashmir remains under central rule, the process will involve sending documents to the President and the Home Ministry. Abdullah expressed hope that the swearing-in could happen by Wednesday.

Elected unanimously as the NC’s legislative leader on Thursday, this would mark Abdullah’s second term as chief minister, following his coalition government with Congress from 2009 to 2014. The NC won 42 of the 90 seats, with Congress securing six. Though the NC-Congress alliance holds a majority in the 95-member House, four independents and an AAP MLA have also extended support.

Abdullah assured that Jammu will not be overlooked in the new government. When asked about ministerial positions for coalition partners, he confirmed discussions were ongoing.

Regarding invitations for the swearing-in ceremony, Abdullah said his father, NC President Farooq Abdullah, would handle that as leader of the INDIA bloc.