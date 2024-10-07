Kashmir: NC Open to Post-Poll Alliance with PDP to Block BJP in J&K; Farooq Abdullah Rules Out CM Role

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader, Farooq Abdullah, has hinted at the possibility of a post-election alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from gaining power in the state’s upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Abdullah, 86, said he was open to joining forces with the PDP if it meant improving the conditions for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Why not?” Abdullah responded when asked if the NC would consider partnering with the PDP. “How does it matter if we work for the same goal—to better the state’s situation? We can be electoral rivals, but I have no objection to joining hands after the polls. I’m confident Congress won’t oppose it either,” he added.

However, the veteran politician made it clear he has no intention of returning as Chief Minister. “I will not be the Chief Minister… let that be clear. I’ve done my part. My concern is how we can build a strong government,” Abdullah said, dismissing any speculation about his potential candidacy for the top position.

Abdullah also indicated a willingness to seek support from independent lawmakers but emphasized he would not plead for their backing. “If they believe they can strengthen the state, then they’re welcome. But I will not go begging before them,” he warned.

The NC and Congress are already in alliance under the broader INDIA bloc. While the PDP was invited to join the alliance ahead of the election, talks over a seat-sharing arrangement fell through, resulting in the party led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti contesting independently.

As exit polls suggest the election could yield a hung assembly, with neither side securing a majority in the 90-member legislature, the PDP—projected to win between four and 12 seats—could play the role of kingmaker. The NC-Congress alliance is expected to lead in seat count but may fall short of the 46-seat majority needed to form the government, making the PDP’s potential role crucial.

Zuhaib Yusuf Mir, the PDP candidate from the Lal Chowk constituency in Srinagar, echoed the sentiment of an NC-PDP collaboration, stating that the PDP is open to joining forces with the NC and Congress to prevent the BJP from taking control. “PDP will play an important role in forming any secular government,” Mir said. “We are ready to take any step necessary to preserve Kashmir’s identity, but for that, it’s vital we form a government opposed to the BJP, not with them.”

However, not everyone in both camps shares this view. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, played down discussions of a potential alliance, calling such talk “premature” ahead of the vote count. Senior NC leader Omar Abdullah also sought to quell the speculation, urging patience until the official results are in.

“The PDP leadership will decide whether to support a secular front after the results are announced,” Iltija wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This is our official position.” Omar Abdullah echoed similar sentiments, asking for a halt to conjecture. “No support has been offered or received yet, and we don’t know what the voters have decided. Let’s wait for the next 24 hours,” he urged.

With voting complete and the exit polls indicating a deadlock, all eyes are now on the final results and the potential role the PDP could play in shaping Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape.