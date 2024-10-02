Kashmir: NATCO Secures Green Light for Gilgit-Kashgar Bus Service, Promising to Slash Travel Time by 24 Hours

GILGIT, October 2, 2024 – The Northern Areas Transport Co. (NATCO) has received a crucial No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan’s Ministry of Communication, paving the way for a groundbreaking bus service linking Gilgit, Pakistan, and Kashgar, China. This ambitious project, a collaboration between NATCO and the Chinese firm Xinjiang-Kashgar Xin Lu Transportation Co. Ltd., marks a significant stride in cross-border connectivity.

In a letter dated September 30, the ministry confirmed it had no objections to NATCO proceeding with a formal agreement with its Chinese counterpart. The bus service is expected to launch this season, signaling a revival of the original 2006 bilateral pact for passenger transport between the two countries.

NATCO officials noted that the new route will dramatically reduce travel time between Gilgit and Kashgar by at least 24 hours, presenting an efficient alternative for travelers. Preparations are already in full swing, including a successful test drive, with final arrangements being made to ensure a seamless launch.

Owned by the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government, NATCO has long been a lifeline for the region, offering essential bus services connecting Gilgit-Baltistan to key Pakistani cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. This new cross-border route is set to further enhance NATCO’s extensive network and strengthen economic and cultural ties between Pakistan and China.