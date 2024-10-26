Kashmir: J&K not like other states, can’t function under dual control – Nasir Aslam Wani

Srinagar, Oct 26: Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said on Saturday that the system in Jammu and Kashmir cannot operate under dual control, where the Chief Minister focuses on one area while the LG handles security.

“J&K is not like other states. We have made commitments to the people, and we will fulfill them,” he said, adding that the government should restore statehood.

He noted that the government was formed a week ago and urged people to have patience and trust in the government they chose, assuring them that their issues will be addressed.

Regarding the Chief Minister’s meetings with the Home Minister, Defence Minister, and Prime Minister, he said these discussions aimed to resolve common people’s issues, and they assured support for J&K’s progress.

On the Darbar move, he mentioned that CM Omar Abdullah had already issued an order for its restoration, so there is no need for protests.

He also stated that the people mandated the National Conference, and the party is committed to resolving common issues, as J&K has been without elected representation for the last ten years.__GK News