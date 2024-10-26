Kashmir: Congress Criticizes NDA Government’s Handling of Security in Kashmir Following Deadly Gulmarg Attack

In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, where two soldiers and two Army porters lost their lives, the Congress party has strongly criticized the NDA government’s policies regarding security in the region. The attack, which occurred on Thursday, involved armed militants firing upon an Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area, approximately six kilometers from the popular tourist destination. A soldier and another porter were also injured in the assault.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed his sorrow over the loss of life, stating, “The news of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers in the cowardly attack is extremely saddening. I pay my tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.” He emphasized the need for the government to take accountability for its failure to ensure safety in Kashmir.

This incident highlights a troubling trend, as attacks on security forces in Kashmir have escalated in recent months, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the current government’s approach to maintaining peace in the region. Critics argue that the NDA administration has not only failed to provide security for its armed forces but has also left civilians vulnerable to militant activities.

Calls for immediate action from the central government have intensified, with many demanding a comprehensive strategy to combat the rising tide of terrorism in Kashmir. The Congress party insists that the government must prioritize the safety of both Army personnel and local communities to restore a sense of security in the region.

As the situation unfolds, the public and political discourse continues to reflect deep concern over the increasing violence and the government’s responsibility in addressing these critical security challenges.