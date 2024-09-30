Kashmir: 83-Year-Old Congress Leader Falls Ill at Rally, Vows to Fight Until Modi is Defeated

In a dramatic moment at an election rally in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, 83-year-old Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge fell ill while delivering a fiery speech but swiftly vowed to keep up the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After pausing briefly due to low blood pressure, Kharge stunned the crowd by resuming his address with renewed vigor, declaring that he would not rest until Modi was ousted from power.

“I’m not going to die so soon. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power,” Kharge told the rally, reinforcing his determination to continue his political battle against the ruling government.

The veteran leader also launched a scathing critique of Modi’s leadership, accusing him of leading the nation’s youth into “darkness” by failing to address the growing issue of unemployment. His pointed remarks reflected a deepening frustration within the Congress Party over the state of the nation’s economy and the government’s policies.

Son Confirms Health Scare Was Minor

Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to assure the public that his father was doing well, despite experiencing low blood pressure during the rally. “He’s stable now, thanks to the quick response from his medical team,” Priyank wrote, adding that his father’s unwavering resolve, paired with public support, continues to fuel his energy in these testing times.

Kharge’s Comments Ignite Political Storm

However, Kharge’s remarks have sparked a political firestorm. Union Home Minister Amit Shah wasted no time in condemning the Congress chief’s speech, labeling it “disgraceful.” Shah accused Kharge of dragging PM Modi into what he characterized as a personal health issue, tweeting: “In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily linked PM Modi to his own health matters, saying he would die only after removing Modi from power.”

Shah’s sharp response has heightened the ongoing tensions between the ruling BJP and the Congress, adding to an already contentious political atmosphere ahead of the next general election. As the dust settles from the rally, one thing is clear: Kharge, despite his age and health, shows no signs of stepping back from his mission to challenge the Modi administration.