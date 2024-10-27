Japan’s LDP Faces Uncertainty After Snap Election as Voter Apathy Prevails

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is projected to fall short of a single-party majority following a close snap election, according to exit polls. The LDP is expected to secure between 153 and 219 seats in the lower house, while the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) may win between 128 and 191 seats. A party needs 233 seats to control the Diet, indicating that the LDP will require a coalition to maintain power.

The election was called by new LDP leader Shigeru Ishiba just days after his selection, amid a backdrop of scandals, low approval ratings, and voter apathy. Earlier this year, the LDP’s approval ratings dipped below 20% due to a political fundraising corruption scandal, yet opposition parties have struggled to unite and present a viable alternative, with the main opposition party holding an approval rating of just 6.6% before parliament’s dissolution

“I think people are losing interest,” said Miyuki Fujisaki, a long-time LDP supporter, expressing frustration with both the ruling party’s alleged corruption and the lackluster opposition.

The LDP aims to restore its image following a series of scandals, including its ties to the controversial Unification Church and ongoing investigations into corruption among its lawmakers. Meanwhile, rising prices continue to burden Japanese citizens, with many feeling the impact of inflation amid stagnant wages.

Pensioner Chie Shimizu noted that she now works part-time to cope with escalating costs, stating, “Our hourly wage has gone up a bit but it does not match the prices.” The recent election reflects a critical moment for Japan as it navigates political turmoil and economic challenges.