Italy-Albania Migrant Processing Centers Set to Open Amid Controversy

Albania is set to open controversial migrant processing centers after a bilateral agreement with Italy, despite sharp criticism from rights groups who argue the plan violates international law. The camps, located in northern Albania, will start operating immediately, according to Italian Ambassador Fabrizio Bucci, who confirmed the facilities are fully prepared to accommodate migrants rescued from the Mediterranean.

The agreement, signed last November between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, outlines that vulnerable migrants—such as women and children—will be transferred to Italy, while others will be housed in two Albanian centers: one in the port city of Shengjin and another at a former military base in Gjader. Upon arrival in Shengjin, migrants will be registered and then transferred to Gjader, where their asylum claims will be processed.

Critics, including human rights organizations, argue that Albania, which is not part of the European Union, lacks the legal safeguards necessary to adequately protect asylum seekers, potentially putting them at risk. Despite these concerns, Bucci assured that all preparations are in place, with over 300 Italian military personnel, doctors, and judges deployed to manage the facilities.

The camps feature prefabricated housing units of approximately 129 square feet each, surrounded by high-security fencing and monitored by police. Asylum hearings will be overseen by around 10 Italian judges stationed in Albania.

The plan is part of a broader push by Italy and Hungary to establish “migrant hubs” at the European Union’s external borders. The proposal aims to streamline the deportation process for individuals who do not meet the criteria for asylum, a strategy that could be discussed at the upcoming EU summit in Brussels.

The initiative reflects a hardening stance on migration within parts of Europe, but it has fueled debate over the legality and ethics of processing asylum seekers outside EU borders.