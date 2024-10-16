Israel’s goal in Gaza ‘annexation, displacement’ – Palestine envoy

The UN Security Council meets to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, as Israel tightens 12-day siege and escalates attacks.

Palestinian ambassador to the UN says Israel’s goal in Gaza has been the “forcible displacement of the Palestinian people and annexation of the Palestinian territory”.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed 65 people and wounded 140 during the latest 24-hour reporting period.

An Israeli air attack on Nabatieh in southern Lebanon has hit a local government building, killing at least five people, including the town’s mayor.

Israeli air raids pound Beirut’s southern suburbs, hours after the United States said it opposed the scope of attacks on Lebanon’s capital and the Lebanese prime minister said he had received US assurances Israel would stop.

In Gaza, at least 42,409 people have been killed and 99,153 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023. At least 1,139 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and more than 200 were taken captive.