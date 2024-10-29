Israeli attack on northern Gaza kills at least 93, dozens missing

An Israeli air strike has destroyed a five-storey residential building sheltering displaced families in Gaza’s Beit Lahiya, killing at least 93 Palestinians, including children, and wounding dozens.

Hezbollah has announced Naim Qassem will succeed slain leader Hassan Nasrallah as secretary-general of the group.

World leaders have denounced Israel’s ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), calling it “intolerable”, “illegal” and “nothing less than collective punishment”.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said at least 60 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon, making it the deadliest day for the region since the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

In Gaza, at least 43,020 people have been killed and 101,110 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks and more than 200 were taken captive.

In Lebanon, at least 2,710 people, including at least 127 children, have been killed and 12,592 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war in Gaza began.