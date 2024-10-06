Israel Offers No Assurances to U.S. on Iran Strikes Amid Growing Tensions

Washington, D.C. — A senior U.S. State Department official has revealed that Israel has not provided assurances to the Biden administration that it will refrain from striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, raising concerns as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

Speaking to CNN, the unnamed official acknowledged that it remains “really hard to tell” whether Israel plans to retaliate against Iran, particularly as the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel approaches. The official added, “We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees,” leaving Washington uncertain of Israel’s military intentions toward Tehran.

This disclosure comes as the region experiences heightened instability, with Iran having launched missile strikes against Israel earlier this week in retaliation for the targeted killings of key leaders within Hamas and Hezbollah—Ismail Haniyeh and Hassan Nasrallah, respectively.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since vowed that Iran will “pay” for the missile attacks. Israel has been intensifying its military operations on multiple fronts, including ongoing air and ground assaults in Lebanon, as well as continued airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The situation underscores growing anxiety over whether Israel will launch a preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, a move that could trigger a broader regional conflict. For now, U.S. officials remain in the dark regarding Israel’s next steps, with no clear guarantees from Tel Aviv amid the rising tensions.